Shooting in Hendersonville leaves one dead

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say they responded to a shots fire call on the 100 block of Vulco Drive, in Hendersonville. When they arrived it changed to homicide.

They have not caught the suspect in the shooting.

This is an active investigation.

This is an ongoing story, we will update this story with more information once we receive it.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to please call and report the information to the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com. If you have other news events we should be aware of, or you want to send us a press release, you can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.