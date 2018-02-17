Shooting Injures 1 After Fight On Apache Trail

3:37 PM, Feb 17, 2018
25 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was injured in a shooting following a fight in a parking lot.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Apache Trail.

Police said a fight took place in the parking lot of several stores and a night club, not far from Haywood Lane.

Authorities said one man was driving away when two others allegedly fired at him. A bullet struck him in the back.

The man tried to keep driving, but he had to pull over a few hundred feet down the road. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

A description of the suspects was not available. Police said they fled down Haywood Lane in a dark-colored truck.

Reports stated a stray bullet went through a window at a tax business across the road.

The investigation remained ongoing.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top