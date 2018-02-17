Shooting Injures 1 After Fight On Apache Trail

Light Rain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was injured in a shooting following a fight in a parking lot.
The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Apache Trail.
Police said a fight took place in the parking lot of several stores and a night club, not far from Haywood Lane.
Authorities said one man was driving away when two others allegedly fired at him. A bullet struck him in the back.
The man tried to keep driving, but he had to pull over a few hundred feet down the road. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
A description of the suspects was not available. Police said they fled down Haywood Lane in a dark-colored truck.
Reports stated a stray bullet went through a window at a tax business across the road.
The investigation remained ongoing.