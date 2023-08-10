Watch Now
News

Actions

Two injured in shooting at Bordeaux Library, search for suspect continues

A dispute inside the Bordeaux Library, lead to a Shooting inside the Library, two victims were shot, with non-life-threatening injuries. Possible juveniles(s) involved.
Bordeaux shooting
Posted at 4:45 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 18:13:50-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two victims were shot after a dispute at the Bordeaux library. According to Metro Nashville Police, a dispute began inside the library. One person was shot inside, another outside.

The person shot outside the library was hit in the foot. No word on where the person inside was shot. Both were transported to local hospitals.

Metro Nashville Police's SWAT team is on the scene with dogs searching for the shooter and a chopper is in the area as well.

This is a breaking news story, we have a crew at the scene and will provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Back to School (1).gif

Everything you need for Back to School