Two injured in shooting at Bordeaux Library, search for suspect continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two victims were shot after a dispute at the Bordeaux library. According to Metro Nashville Police, a dispute began inside the library. One person was shot inside, another outside.

The person shot outside the library was hit in the foot. No word on where the person inside was shot. Both were transported to local hospitals.

Metro Nashville Police's SWAT team is on the scene with dogs searching for the shooter and a chopper is in the area as well.

This is a breaking news story, we have a crew at the scene and will provide more details as they become available.