2 Injured In Shooting At Madison Apartments

5:39 AM, Sep 5, 2018
55 mins ago

Two people were injured Wednesday morning in a shooting at an apartment complex in Madison.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two people were injured Wednesday morning in a shooting at an apartment complex in Madison. 

The incident was reported Wednesday morning at the Highland Ridge Apartment Homes on Due West Avenue. 

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said officers responded and found a male victim lying on the ground. He had been shot multiple times. 

Not long after, a woman walked into TriStar Skyline Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. She claimed she was shot at the complex and had been with the other victim at the time. 

Police said they're questioning a person-of-interest in the case. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top