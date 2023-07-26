Shooting of Lebanon grandmother in front of police sparks calls for justice

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A community is reeling after the shooting death of Jackie Rhodes, 63, a grandmother and pillar of her neighborhood.

Known not only for her cooking but also for her love and generosity, Jackie's murder has left her family and community heartbroken.

The incident happened on Friday, July 21, in the Head Homes housing community, where she lived by family and friends who often gathered at her home to share meals and create lasting memories.

The 12 grandchildren she leaves behind, along with numerous relatives and neighbors, are now grappling with the shocking loss of someone they considered more than just family, but a source of joy and strength.

Lebanon Police Department officers responded to a shooting call in which they later determined was a person with a gun, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Officers confronted a man in the front yard of Jackie's residence. Initially complying with police commands to raise his hands, the situation took a turn when the man suddenly reached for his firearm.

Jackie's family said the suspect, who was her neighbor, pointed his gun at her, fired and killed her right in front of police.

Marquaja Nunley, Jackie's granddaughter, said she remembered her grandmother as a fun-loving person with an immense heart.

"She was one of my best friends," she said. "I talked to my granny all the time."

Jackie's family firmly believes that her death could have been averted had previous complaints about the suspect's behavior and racially charged incidents been taken more seriously by the authorities.

"He took away a loving grandmother, sister, niece," said Kioshia Butler, her granddaughter. "You know, it's something that you will never get that feeling back again."

The TBI is currently leading the active and ongoing investigation, but the suspect's identity has not been disclosed at this time.