Shooting On South 7th Street Injures Boyfriend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One man was injured in a shooting in East Nashville.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of South 7th Street.

Reports stated someone called and admitted to shooting the victim. The victim was reportedly the caller's boyfriend.

Authorities confirmed the 19-year-old victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious but reportedly non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remained ongoing to determine if the shooting was intentional or ac