Person hurt in possible road rage shooting on I-24 East

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A person is in the hospital after a possible road rage shooting on I-24 East in Rutherford County.

It happened near the Interstate 840 exit towards Nashville. The Tennessee Department of Transportation says it was reported at 12:52 p.m.

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh says the person had to be LifeFlighted to the hospital. It is not clear how the victim is doing at this time.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol were on the scene. Deputies and detectives are working to find out what led up to the shooting.

No one has been arrested in the shooting, and no suspect has been named.

The interstate is now back open.