Shooting suspect causes four crashes during police chase

Murfreesboro Police
Murfreesboro shooting suspect causes multiple crashes
Posted at 8:45 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 18:11:31-04

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — A shooting suspect who caused multiple crashes in a police chase Friday night is facing murder charges.

Mufreesboro Police responded around 6:15 to Sevier Street and University Avenue, where 26-year-old Carlos Vazquez was shot multiple times and a woman grazed with a bullet. Police later updated that Vazquez died.

Officers pursued the suspect, 25-year-old Markeace Perkins, who was driving a stolen vehicle on Middle Tennessee Boulevard. He hit four other car during the chase, but no one was injured, according to MPD.

Perkins ultimately crashed into a ditch and was put into custody after receiving hospital treatment. He is charged with murder.

They say a second possible suspect is still on the run.

Markeace Perkins

