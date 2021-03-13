Shooting suspect causes four crashes during police chase

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — A shooting suspect who caused multiple crashes in a police chase Friday night is facing murder charges.

Mufreesboro Police responded around 6:15 to Sevier Street and University Avenue, where 26-year-old Carlos Vazquez was shot multiple times and a woman grazed with a bullet. Police later updated that Vazquez died.

Officers pursued the suspect, 25-year-old Markeace Perkins, who was driving a stolen vehicle on Middle Tennessee Boulevard. He hit four other car during the chase, but no one was injured, according to MPD.

Perkins ultimately crashed into a ditch and was put into custody after receiving hospital treatment. He is charged with murder.

They say a second possible suspect is still on the run.