Shooting victim walks to neighbors for help before succumbing to wounds, roommate charged with murder

crime scene tape
<b><a label="kat wilcox " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@kat-wilcox-329096?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">kat wilcox </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/crime-scene-do-not-cross-signage-923681/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
Posted at 6:37 PM, Nov 06, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVF) — Sunday morning, Bowling Green police responded to the 3000 block of Spring Hollow after Adrian J. Starks walked to a neighbor's apartment to inform them he'd been shot. He was in critical condition.

Police found Starks' roommate, Mickeal McCathren, hiding in a bedroom upon a search of their apartment.

McCathren was taken into custody and charged with first-degree assault.

Later, Starks' condition worsened and he died from his wounds.

McCathren was then charged with murder, possession of a defaced firearm, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He is in custody at the Warren County Regional Jail.

