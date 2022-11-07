Shooting victim walks to neighbors for help before succumbing to wounds, roommate charged with murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVF) — Sunday morning, Bowling Green police responded to the 3000 block of Spring Hollow after Adrian J. Starks walked to a neighbor's apartment to inform them he'd been shot. He was in critical condition.

Police found Starks' roommate, Mickeal McCathren, hiding in a bedroom upon a search of their apartment.

McCathren was taken into custody and charged with first-degree assault.

Later, Starks' condition worsened and he died from his wounds.

McCathren was then charged with murder, possession of a defaced firearm, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He is in custody at the Warren County Regional Jail.