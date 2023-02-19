Shootings in Memphis leave 1 dead, injure 10 others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pair of shootings in Memphis leaves one person dead and another ten injured.

MPD says they responded to Live Lounge at 1482 East Shelby Drive just before 12:45 this morning.

Two shooting victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Five other victims with non-critical conditions arrived by private vehicle to local hospitals.

While on the scene at East Shelby Drive, officers learned of another shooting near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive.

Upon arrival, police say one man was pronounced dead, and three other victims were taken to Region One Hospital in critical condition.

There were eleven total victims at both scenes. Police say they believe the shootings are connected.

Since then, police say they five victims who were in non-critical condition have been released from the hospital. The other five remain in critical condition.

Today at 10:16 am, MPD tweeted the following images of three persons of interest. Investigators say they would like to speak with them concerning these shootings.

Memphis Police Department There are 3 persons of interest that investigators would like to speak with concerning this incident. If anyone can identify these individuals, call Crime Stoppers @ 901-528-CASH.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.