Shootout involving 2 cars leads to crash in Clarksville; 2 juveniles arrested

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say two juveniles have been arrested after a late-night shootout led to a crash in Clarksville.

Officers responded to a “shooting in progress” call shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Cayce Drive.

Police say it was reported that the people in two cars were shooting at each other before one of the vehicles crashed into the garage door of a home. No one was inside at the time.

The driver and passenger initially fled the scene, but police say they returned a short time later.

Investigators say two juveniles have been charged with reckless endangerment. They are still looking for the suspects in the other car.

Anyone with information or additional video footage was asked to contact Detective Lucas at 931-648-0656, ext. 5270. You can also call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477 or submit a tip online.