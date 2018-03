NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A shootout led to a major traffic backup for drivers on Briley Parkway in Davidson County.

Investigators said two people were shooting at each other in the area of the UPS warehouse on Whites Creek Pike.

When both gunmen took off, one of the shooters side-swiped three cars on Briley Parkway.

No one was hurt, but both shooters got away. No one was taken into custody.