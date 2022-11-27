'Shop Black Small Business Weekend' highlights local black-owned businesses amid holiday shopping

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On a day devoted to small businesses, Tee and Greg Westbrook noticed not all businesses reaped the same benefits.

"So, this is a pivotal time for tons of Black-owned businesses, and it's so important for them to have this extra boost for them," said Tee.

That "extra boost" is the annual Shop Black Small Business Weekend held at the Scarritt Bennett Center on Music Row.

"So, it's important for us to build that ecosystem, and just be a resource for these business owners," Tee said.

The Westbrooks founded the Shop Black City Tour in 2019, a traveling showcase of Black-owned businesses across the country.

But this weekend, the tour is returning to where it all started: highlighting businesses in Nashville.

"Sometimes people can't verbalize what they want to say, so it's easier to wear it on a t-shirt," said Deverieux Warren. She and her husband, Mardis, founded their t-shirt business "Expressions of You" during the pandemic.

Since then, showcases like the annual Shop Black Small Business Weekend have been crucial for sales.

"It's difficult to go out and rent a space, and so, this gives the small business owner the opportunity to showcase their merchandise and reach audiences that they may not have otherwise been able to do," said Mardis.

But for the Westbrooks, it's about more than making sales — the event offers entrepreneurs opportunities to learn and network.

"The biggest thing for me as a business owner is to make sure that everyone here leaves inspired to be better," said Tee.

The event continues Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information click here.