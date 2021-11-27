Shoppers encouraged to support small businesses during holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Shoppers are encouraged to shop locally during Small Business Saturday on November 27.

A new survey shows almost half of shoppers will take part with each person spending an average of $300 at small businesses alone.

The same survey found around two-thirds of shoppers believe the pandemic strengthened their loyalty to shop small.

Business owners say shopping locally for the holidays not only supports the families who own the businesses, but it also invests in the community by keeping dollars circulating right here in the state.

Owners hope shoppers understand the important role they continue to play in the community.