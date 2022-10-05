Watch Now
News

Actions

Shortage expected: grab your live Christmas tree before Thanksgiving this year or it may be too late

It may be early to buy a live Christmas tree, but you may want to get it soon. A shortage is expected this year.
christmas trees
Posted at 11:13 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 00:13:25-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It may be early to buy a live Christmas tree, but you'll want to get it sooner than later.

A Christmas tree shortage is expected this year.

Farmers say their trees took a hit during the dry summer. Low supply, along with inflation, is driving up prices as well.

They estimate the cost of the trees to be about 10% higher.

Farmers also estimate there will be enough trees — especially if you cut your own — but you may not see as many pre-cut trees at big box stores.

They say you should buy your tree before Thanksgiving to ensure you get one.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap