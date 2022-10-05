Shortage expected: grab your live Christmas tree before Thanksgiving this year or it may be too late

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It may be early to buy a live Christmas tree, but you'll want to get it sooner than later.

A Christmas tree shortage is expected this year.

Farmers say their trees took a hit during the dry summer. Low supply, along with inflation, is driving up prices as well.

They estimate the cost of the trees to be about 10% higher.

Farmers also estimate there will be enough trees — especially if you cut your own — but you may not see as many pre-cut trees at big box stores.

They say you should buy your tree before Thanksgiving to ensure you get one.