Shot fired following fight at a Spring Hill Target on Wednesday, no injuries reported

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Spring Hill officers responded to a Target at 1033 Crossings Blvd on Wednesday after a reported disturbance outside between two women.
Officials say the two women were shopping when they got into an argument that turned into a physical fight. One woman fired a round from a handgun in the direction of the other woman. The round did not hit any person.
That woman was seen leaving the store, getting into a vehicle and leaving the area.
The shooter was identified as a 24-year-old woman with an address on her driver’s license in Columbia, TN. She is cooperating and the investigation is still ongoing.
