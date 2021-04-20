Shots fired at driver on I-24 near Smyrna; investigation underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County investigators have asked the public’s help for information after a gunman fired shots at a car on Interstate 24 near Smyrna.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Monday while the victim was heading towards Nashville in his red, four-door Mazda 3. They said the shooting happened around 5:20 a.m. near the 72-mile marker between the Interstate 840 and Almaville Road exits.

Detective Richard Brinkley said the victim was traveling in the lane closest to the median when someone driving a white car tried to merge into the same lane, and at some point, fired shots at the car.

The victim told investigators that the driver who shot at him was driving an older, small white car. He heard the sound of gunshots and noticed his windshield was cracked.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Brinkley at 615-904-3045 and leave a message.