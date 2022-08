CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Montgomery County Sheriff's Office officials reported someone fired shots at the West Creek High School campus during a football game.

No one was injured, police said.

The school was playing Clarksville Northeast.

Families had to pick up students at West Creek Middle School.

Authorities detained persons of interest, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back with NewsChannel 5 for updates.