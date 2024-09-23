Shots fired at police officers near Patricia Drive, four juveniles in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police say four juveniles are in custody after shooting at officers in a Metro undercover car and an airborne helicopter.
It happened near Patricia Drive, close to the airport. The four suspects tried to run away and were found in a wooded area off Millwood Drive at Murfreesboro Pike, where they surrendered.
Currently, there is a heavy police presence there — we have a team on the way there, and have been told that no one was hurt in the shooting.
The scene is still active; we will update you as soon as we have more information.
