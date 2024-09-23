Watch Now
Shots fired at police officers near Patricia Drive, four juveniles in custody

Metro Police say four people are in custody after shots were fired at police officers. It happened near airport and Patricia Drive.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police say four juveniles are in custody after shooting at officers in a Metro undercover car and an airborne helicopter.

It happened near Patricia Drive, close to the airport. The four suspects tried to run away and were found in a wooded area off Millwood Drive at Murfreesboro Pike, where they surrendered.

Currently, there is a heavy police presence there — we have a team on the way there, and have been told that no one was hurt in the shooting.

The scene is still active; we will update you as soon as we have more information.

