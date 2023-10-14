Should chess be an official sport in Tennessee schools? One Rutherford County man makes his case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Rutherford County man is leading the push to make chess an official sport in Tennessee schools.

"We have to do something to help our kids be successful," said Rob Mitchell. "This reaches and resonates with children."

Mitchell is currently the Property Assessor in Rutherford County and has been playing chess since he was 5 years old. He said the board game can teach players critical thinking, problem-solving and strategic planning skills. He said it also serves as a tool that can improve educational performance.

"They can learn to think before they move, and put some conscious effort into their decision making," said Mitchell.

Mitchell made his pitch in a letter to the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA). In the letter, he also stated the International Olympic Committee already recognizes chess as a sport. He said building programs in schools across the state would be cheaper than many other sports.

"We can get a program in statewide for less than it would cost to fund one 5A football squad," said Mitchell.

While he waits for a response from the TSSAA, Mitchell said for the last six months he has already been working to find ways to incorporate chess into more Rutherford County Schools.

"I’m just excited about the opportunity of doing something that is novel and creative and inexpensive to change the lives of our communities," said Mitchell.

A spokesperson for the TSSAA said all rules and rule changes are made through member schools and the legislative process. Any member school can submit a proposal for a rule change to the legislative council. The proposal would then be discussed and voted on at a regional meeting, and then go in front of the legislative council.

Mitchell has also started a campaign to raise money to purchase chess boards for students: http://spot.fund/m1mrrsc [spot.fund]