Should Nashville Soccer have a say in the speedway renovations?

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — John Ingram, the owner of Nashville Soccer Club, has expressed concerns over the proposed renovations for the Fairgrounds Speedway, claiming that having two 30,000-seat facilities next to each other could lead to disaster.

As council members prepare to vote on a 30-year lease proposal for the renovation, a legal battle ensues regarding a new state statute that could impact the decision-making process.

Under the previous Metro Charter, a supermajority vote was required for any improvements at the historic Nashville Fairgrounds.

However, a recent law passed in the General Assembly changed the requirement to a simple majority, allowing the Metro Council to approve renovations with 21 votes instead of 27.

Council members Colby Sledge, Bob Mendes, and Sandra Sepulveda have filed a lawsuitagainst the state, alleging that the new law is unconstitutional and violates the State's Home Rule Amendment.

Amid the legal disputes, concerns are being raised about the proposed upgrades to the racetrack.

Supporters of the renovations argue that they would bring positive changes to the neighborhood, city and state.

"It boils down to I've been started as a 5-year-old fan. I lived on Neil Terrace, which is two blocks from the racetrack when I was born through 1962. It's been a part of my life. I've been the general manager there. I've been part of race teams there. I've done sponsorship there," said Norm Partin.

Efforts are underway to restore the historical value of the speedway.

Metro Council will soon vote on a 30-year lease proposal with Bristol Motor Speedway, with funding for track renovations and ongoing maintenance coming from sources other than the city's budget or general obligation debt.

The State of Tennessee has pledged an up-front contribution of $17 million, and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp has committed another $17 million.

To finance the speedway renovation, the Metro Sports Authority plans to issue 30-year revenue bonds.

The revenue streams for debt service and facility maintenance will come from rent payments, taxes paid by venue patrons, sponsorship agreements and event revenue.

Renovations will include rebuilding the grandstand to accommodate approximately 30,000 fans, modernizing driver and spectator safety features, and installing state-of-the-art sound absorption features to reduce auto racing sounds by 50 percent.

"There's only 10 race weekends are as it is now so they're not increasing that, but they are going to have a facility that Nashville can be proud of instead of looking at it and just shake your head because no one will do a short-term lease there," said Partin.

While supporters believe the renovations will revitalize the speedway, concerns have been raised by John Ingram, owner of Nashville SC.

In a letterto the council, he expressed support for racing but voiced his worries about having two 30,000-seat facilities in close proximity.

Ingram suggested that such a situation could pose a threat to the economic integrity of both projects and negatively impact the surrounding neighborhood and fan experiences.

Jerry Caldwell, president and General Manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, respondedto Ingram's letter, stating that it raised "significant concerns" about the preservation of the historic speedway. Caldwell went on to argue that Ingram's position seemed to favor the ongoing decline of the track, potentially leading to the end of racing on the campus.

The Metro Nashville Fair Board approved the renovation proposal in March, but the final decision rests with the Metro Council.

As the vote approaches, the community awaits a resolution that balances the preservation of history, economic considerations, and the concerns of stakeholders involved.