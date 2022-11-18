Watch Now
Should states be allowed to execute the severely mentally ill?

We typically don't hear much from Tennessee's death row. For years, the state refused to allow cameras inside, or for the most part, reporters. But the eyes of the nation are now fixed on Unit 2 — as it's called — because of an allegation of torture.
Posted at 10:49 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 23:49:09-05

But the eyes of the nation are now fixed on Unit 2, as it's called, because of an allegation of torture. This all started when the prison refused to deliver a special incentive meal to Henry Hodges, a condemned man with a long history of mental illness.

What has happened since that day last month is reviving a long-running national debate.

Should states be allowed to execute the severely mentally ill?

