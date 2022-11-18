NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NASHVILLE BANNER) — We typically don't hear much from Tennessee's death row.

For years, the state refused to allow cameras inside — or for the most part — reporters.

But the eyes of the nation are now fixed on Unit 2, as it's called, because of an allegation of torture. This all started when the prison refused to deliver a special incentive meal to Henry Hodges, a condemned man with a long history of mental illness.

What has happened since that day last month is reviving a long-running national debate.

Should states be allowed to execute the severely mentally ill?