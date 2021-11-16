Should Tennessee convert HOV lanes to toll lanes? TDOT wants to know what you think

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) wants to know how drivers feel about possibly converting High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes to High Occupancy Toll (HOT) lanes.

TDOT has contracted with Tennessee State University and Vanderbilt University to conduct the study — which aims to "explore the feasibility of alternative systems to the existing [HOV] lanes.” One possible alternative would be to convert HOV lanes to HOT lanes on the outbound and inbound HOV corridors for Interstates 65, 24 and 40 in Nashville.

HOV lanes are used to promote ride-sharing and ease congestion and improve air quality. Drivers that use HOV lanes must have at least one other person with them — unless that person is traveling on a motorcycle, a transit vehicle or in an emergency vehicle.

According to Vanderbilt, HOT lanes are used to promote ride-sharing and reduce congestion by charging a variable fee to those who are not meeting the requirements of HOV lanes.

Vanderbilt said Tennessee’s HOV lanes are currently underused during peak times, and drivers "consistently violate the rules for their use." They added that studies of Google traffic data and traffic simulations showed that outbound and inbound HOV corridors for Interstates 65, 24 and 40 in Nashville experience daily bottlenecks during peak travel time.

Researchers said a previous study showed that violation rates for HOV lanes in Middle Tennessee are 80% to 90%, and typical peak time use rates are 15% to 20%.

“Participating in this survey offers Tennesseans a chance to shape their commutes and driving experiences in the years ahead,” Camp said. “We intend to use these responses to evaluate how well HOT lanes will work in conjunction with the city’s projected population growth, system-based traffic changes and ride-sharing estimates," said Janey Camp, research associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Vanderbilt.

The survey results hope to give researchers insight on whether the conversion of HOV lanes to HOT lanes would reduce congestion and lower emissions — in addition to saving on fuel costs.

Click here to take part in the survey, which will be open until Wednesday, Dec. 1. Anyone with additional questions should contact Janey Camp with Vanderbilt University at janey.camp@vanderbilt.edu, 615-322-6013.