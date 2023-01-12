Should Tennessee legalize some measure of marijuana? These legislators think so

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Tennessee legislators have filed separate bills that would legalize marijuana recreationally or at least medically.

The bigger bill — which would propose a sweeping change to allow marijuana use for any reason — is sponsored by Rep. Bob Freeman, D-Nashville. It would also allow for growing it.

"It's time," Freeman said. "Other states have done it. There are 27 states across the union that has done some form of legalization. It's time for us to do it. You can go across the state line and purchase legally. Illinois recently presented a stat that as much as $25 million in tax revenue is coming from the residents of Tennessee. I really do not believe we will see an increase in usage. This will allow us to tax it and gain that tax advantage."

But Freeman doesn't expect that to move easily through the legislature.

"Expect pushback — always expect pushback," he said. "I think if you were to put it to a full vote on the House floor, stats of the popularity would play out. It would be a heavily contested bill. And it would come down to a couple of votes, one way or the other. This is something that's time for us to do."

His colleague Jesse Chism, D-Memphis, also brought forth a bill but it would only legalize medical marijuana, not recreational use. Medical marijuana bills have come before the legislature before, but they have never gained much traction.

The bill filing deadline for the legislature is Jan. 31.