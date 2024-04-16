Show gives people with intellectual disabilities chance to take spotlight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — No matter what your passion may be, we all need an outlet. Often times, we lean on those outlets during the toughest times of our lives.

A performance in Nashville is giving the people in it an outlet — and so much more.

A crowd walked into a show at Lipscomb University's Black Box Theatre. The show was called Big Power In Me. It was performed through the non-profit, Friends Life Community.

"Friends Life Community supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities," said president and CEO Waverly Ann Harris. "It's providing them with opportunities to grow personally, develop socially, and enjoy community together."

Sarah Edwards helps create the show as a registered drama therapist. She sat with one of the performers, Mary Margaret Price.

"You do dance, theater, performance art," Sarah told Mary Margaret while Mary Margaret agreed.

"It's all original work, allowing them to express themselves in a way that helps them tell their story," Waverly added. "It is written by them. They choose the words and movements they want to express."

That's been especially important for Mary Margaret. Both of her parents have died.

"I perform," Mary Margaret said. "I feel sad I miss my parents."

"You've been so brave in this show," Sarah said.

Friends Life Community has been touring the show to colleges, assisted living facilities, and other non-profits. They have a performance at TPAC set for September. It's all a confidence-building exercise.

"It has made the difference between some of the friends getting and holding jobs in the community," Waverly said.

"Girl, I feel like you never nervous out there!" Sarah said as Mary Margaret smiled. "You dance so hard!"

"I think the recurring theme I continue to hear is that they are of value, they have something to share," said Waverly. "They want to be seen. They want to be heard. Adults with intellectual disabilities often go unnoticed. They kinda feel unseen in society. This opportunity is putting them in the spotlight as well as them being able to step up and lead the movement in a way to say, 'I am valued.' They are seen. They are heard."