NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Our storm threat is over for the night. A few showers will linger into Friday, but we are not expecting anything severe. Highs will be cooler than normal tomorrow in the 60s and 70s.

The weekend is looking great for Memorial Day. We will be dry all three days with highs reaching 90 by Monday.

WTVF

If you are planning anything outside this weekend, make sure you use sunscreen.