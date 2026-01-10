Showers taper, cold front brings 30s Sunday

Scattered showers will continue moving through Middle Tennessee this morning ahead of a frontal boundary slated to bring much colder weather Sunday. Rain chances should begin diminishing by lunch with clearing expected overnight.

Highs today will top out around 60, however temps will fall quickly overnight as the cold front exits. Look for temps in the 30s when you wake up Sunday morning with partly cloudy skies and drier conditions.

More seasonable weather is expected next week with temps back in the 50s by Tuesday. Some light rain and snow chances appear by mid week!