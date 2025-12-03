Shredded cheese sold at Walmart, Publix recalled due to possible metal fragments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There have been more than 1 million bags of shredded cheese recalled because they may contain metal fragments, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
According to the FDA, the cheese was manufactured by Great Lakes Cheese Co., and was sold in 31 states including Tennessee and Kentucky.
The recall is rated as "class II" by the FDA, which means the product could "cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," although the potential for serious injuries is remote.
The recall also covers:
- 15,490 cases of Italian-style shredded cheese blend
- 4,298 cases of pizza-style shredded cheese blend
- 4,131 cases of mozzarella and provolone shredded cheese blend
- 1,900 cases of Happy Farms by Aldi Italian Style shredded cheese blend
- 1,850 cases of Target's Good & Gather mozzarella & parmesan shredded cheese blend
- 117 cases of Food Club finely shredded pizza-style four-cheese blend
