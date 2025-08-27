Fire at Nashville recycling center creates large plume of smoke

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Firefighters are responding to an active fire at 460 Craighead Street near Santa’s Pub in Nashville. Officials say the blaze involves a shrub pile and is not currently threatening any structures.
My favorite karaoke bar is under fire… literally— Honky Tonk Hot Takes (@HonkyTonkTakes) August 27, 2025
Santa’s Pub Nashville pic.twitter.com/CF2KTvnlJv
No injuries have been reported. Crews remain on the scene working to fully contain the fire, and residents in the area are advised to stay clear while emergency personnel manage the situation.
