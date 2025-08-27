Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fire at Nashville recycling center creates large plume of smoke

A shrub pile caught fire at All-Star Recycling near Santa’s Pub Wednesday says Nashville Fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Firefighters are responding to an active fire at 460 Craighead Street near Santa’s Pub in Nashville. Officials say the blaze involves a shrub pile and is not currently threatening any structures.

No injuries have been reported. Crews remain on the scene working to fully contain the fire, and residents in the area are advised to stay clear while emergency personnel manage the situation.

