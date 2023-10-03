'Sight School' teaches sprinting to blind athletes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The best teachers and coaches motivate students and athletes to achieve what's possible. One teacher with a story to share is about to share his message across the country.

"I wanna thank everybody who's here," said Joseph Gray, speaking to a crowd of kids at a track and field competition at the Tennessee School for the Blind. "I'm an alumnus for the Tennessee School for the Blind. I ran track here. I wrestled here."

"I was born with a condition called oculocutaneous albinism, which effects the color of your skin," Joseph said. "It effects your eye condition. Without correction, my vision is 20 over 200. With correction, it's 20 over 80. With my eye condition, the sun plays a huge problem. I couldn't go out and play without a hat and sunglasses," he continued.

In his years as a student, the Tennessee School for the Blind taught Joseph there are so many possibilities to compete as an athlete.

"Being able to see people who were blind and visually impaired running track, it gave me a level of confidence that was immeasurable," said Joseph. "I had the opportunity after I graduated to go on from here and compete for Team USA. I am a three-time Paralympic national champion."

Joseph said it's time to pay it forward. At this track and field conference, he brought along two former teammates. Jerome Avery is a guide runner for blind Paralympic athlete Lex Gillette.

"We're gonna get a warm up, and then you'll get to see them actually run together," Joseph said. "I challenge you all to really listen to them communicate."

"Right here! Right here! Right here! Right here!" Jerome shouted, jogging just ahead of Lex.

Jerome uses loud vocal cues.

Then came a full-on sprint.

"Push! Push! Push! Push! Push!" Jerome shouted, running alongside Lex with their arms tethered together.

"Do we have any volunteers who want to go under the blindfold and be guided by Jerome?" Joseph asked the crowd of kids.

"The blindfolds provide an even playing field for everyone who's competing in that classification," he explained as the volunteers tried on blindfolds.

Joseph, Jerome and Lex are part of a new organization called Sight School. They're about to start traveling the country teaching athletes of all abilities what's possible.

"Now I'm energized," smiled a student after running alongside Jerome. "Now I'm focused and trying to better myself."

Hearing something like that just feels full circle for Joseph. He took something vital from his years at this school, and he's proud to give that back at a homecoming.