Sign-ups for Nashville's mass vaccination event fill up for second time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro health reopened sign-ups for the city's first mass COVID-19 vaccination event after officials identified hundreds of duplicate appointments.

As expected, the time slots were quickly filled, leaving no open times available.

The event is planned for March 20 at Nissan Stadium. Officials opened 10,000 appointment slots that will provide residents with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The Metro Public Health Department opened sign-ups for the event last week and said all appointment times were filled in nearly 2 hours.

However, the health department said it identified nearly 1,000 slots that were filled by duplicate applications. After offering the additional appointments to community partners that provide health services to the underserved, several appointment times remained available.

Anyone who is eligible in phase 1a, 1b and 1c or is at least 65 years old can sign up. This includes first responders, teachers, health care workers and the high-risk population.

For more information on the mass vaccination event or how to sign up, click here. The event will take place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in lots A through D of Nissan Stadium.

If you need a ride to your COVID vaccination site, more information can be found here about the programs available to you.