"Significant education announcement" Set for Monday as lawmakers return for delayed legislative session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee lawmakers will meet on Capitol Hill to continue the legislative session today. The snow and ice put a pause on things last week.

Only one bill is on the senate calendar for today, but there are a few topics of discussion like government operations, grocery tax legislation and a $200 million public health project.

Newly elected lawmaker Aftyn Behn says she will file legislation today calling to eliminate the state's 4% grocery sales tax. Tennessee has one of the highest state grocery tax rates in the country, but there are lawmakers who oppose the legislation.

At 9 a.m. the committee will look at nine rule changes you can find here.

Lawmakers will also look at an issue where 33 state regulatory boards are operating at a deficit. Each one of those boards will get a chance to explain their plans to get back to surpluses.

At 11 a.m. talks will start of Governor Bill Lee spending $200 million from President Biden's American Plan to replace the state's public health lab that’s set to start construction this summer.

During that same hour the House Democratic Caucus and Tennessee Black Caucus will make what they're calling a "significant announcement" about education outside the capitol.

