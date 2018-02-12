Silver Alert Canceled For 64-Year-Old Woman

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 31°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Silver Alert has been canceled for a woman with the beginning stages of dementia.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department had said earlier on Sunday that Brenda Masters had been in contact with her family and said she’s fine, but she had not been located.
The 64-year-old was last seen by her family at Saint Thomas West before being seen next door at Publix around 3 p.m. Saturday.
Later on Sunday, authorities confirmed she had been located and was unharmed.