NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police Department officials have issued a Silver Alert for a 67-year-old man suffering from Dementia.

Frederick Payton reportedly didn't return to his Cocoa Dr. home after visiting his brother Thursday night in East Nashville.

Payton is driving a black 2008 Buick LaCrosse, TN tag 9H99W4.

Anyone with information was asked to call 615-862-7306.