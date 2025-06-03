Watch Now
Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old from Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Silver Alert has been issued for 81-year-old Gary Wedlake who is missing from Lewis County.

Gary is 5’8”, 179 lbs., with grey hair and green eyes. He was last seen in Gun Barrell, Texas on Monday.

Spot him? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! The truck shown above is a silver 2018 Chevy Silverado with the TN plate 801BJBV.

