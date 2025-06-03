Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old from Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Silver Alert has been issued for 81-year-old Gary Wedlake who is missing from Lewis County.
Gary is 5’8”, 179 lbs., with grey hair and green eyes. He was last seen in Gun Barrell, Texas on Monday.
UPDATE: We have changed the #TNSilverAlert poster to include more accurate information provided by Gary Wedlake's family. We have also updated the picture of the truck he may be driving. It is a silver 2018 Chevy Silverado with the TN plate 801BJBV. pic.twitter.com/A3i3kKnucH— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 3, 2025
Spot him? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! The truck shown above is a silver 2018 Chevy Silverado with the TN plate 801BJBV.
