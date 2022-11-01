Silver Alert issued for 89-year-old Nashville woman with Alzheimer's

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police officers said they are looking for an 89-year-old Nashville woman who is suffering from Alzheimer's.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers said Nancy Griffith is missing, and she was last seen on Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road. She is known as "Jean."

She was last seen in a silver 2016 Chevy Cruze with a Tennessee tag 8812DD7.

Nancy is 5’3”, weighs 140 lbs, has blue eyes and gray hair.

She was last seen wearing blue pants, green shirt. She has medical conditions that may impair her ability to return safely w/o assistance. pic.twitter.com/Fp98kLKRjK — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 1, 2022

If anyone sees her, they are asked to call 615-862-8600.

