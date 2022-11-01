Watch Now
Silver Alert issued for 89-year-old Nashville woman with Alzheimer's

Posted at 5:23 PM, Nov 01, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police officers said they are looking for an 89-year-old Nashville woman who is suffering from Alzheimer's.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers said Nancy Griffith is missing, and she was last seen on Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road. She is known as "Jean."

She was last seen in a silver 2016 Chevy Cruze with a Tennessee tag 8812DD7.

Police said she is wearing a green shirt and blue pants.

If anyone sees her, they are asked to call 615-862-8600.

