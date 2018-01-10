Silver Alert Issued For Dickson Co. Man Suffering From Dementia

DICKSON, Tenn. - Officials with the Dickson County Sheriff's Office have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old man suffering from Dementia.

Fred Pickard was last seen at his home in Dickson between 1:40 and 2:55 Tuesday afternoon. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a brown flannel shirt, tennis shoes and a tan jacket.

He left driving a 2011 pearl white Ford F-150 with a Florida license plate, possibly in route to Florida. The truck is an extended cab pickup with a black bed cover.

Mr. Pickard suffers from Dementia and may have difficulty communicating.

Anyone who may see him or have information on where he may be was asked to call Dickson Dispatch at 615-446-8041, extension 4.



