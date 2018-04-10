Silver Alert Issued For Nashville Man With Dementia
3:55 AM, Apr 10, 2018
1 min ago
Share Article
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville issued a Silver Alert Tuesday morning for a missing man who has dementia.
Jack Linam, 81, was last seen Monday night in Nashville. Family told police Linam has recently exhibited symptoms of dementia.
Linam was wearing a blue jeans, a blue shirt, and a black and brown jacket when he was last seen leaving his home on Fain Street at about 9:30p.m. Monday. Family said he was on his way to visit a friend at Southern Hills Hospital.
He drives a burgundy 2007 Ford Escape with a Tennessee license plate tag: 518HWH.
If you see him, call Metro Nashville Police Department right away at (615) 862-8600.