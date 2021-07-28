Watch
Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old woman in Clarksville

TBI
The TBI said Joan Swan has a medical condition that “impairs her ability to return to safely without assistance.”
Posted at 6:21 AM, Jul 28, 2021
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 85-year-old woman in Clarksville.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shared the information Tuesday, saying Joan Swan has a medical condition that “impairs her ability to return to safely without assistance.”

Swan is described as 5'0" tall and 145 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen on Sunday and was wearing light colored jeans and an unknown-colored shirt.

She may be carrying a red suitcase.

Anyone who sees her or knows whereabouts should contact the Clarksville Police Department at 931-320-0789 or the TBI at 1-800-TBIFIND.

