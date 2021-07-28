Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old woman in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 85-year-old woman in Clarksville.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shared the information Tuesday, saying Joan Swan has a medical condition that “impairs her ability to return to safely without assistance.”

🚨A SILVER Alert has been issued by the Clarksville police dept for 85-year-old Joan Swan.



Joan was last seen on 7/25/21, wearing light-colored jeans and a shirt of an unknown color. She may be carrying a red suitcase.



If you see Joan, call Clarksville PD at 931-320-0789. pic.twitter.com/loN9WV9rys — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 28, 2021

Swan is described as 5'0" tall and 145 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen on Sunday and was wearing light colored jeans and an unknown-colored shirt.

She may be carrying a red suitcase.

Anyone who sees her or knows whereabouts should contact the Clarksville Police Department at 931-320-0789 or the TBI at 1-800-TBIFIND.