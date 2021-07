CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old woman from Clarksville.

Clarksville police say Jaqueline Vickers was last seen Thursday. She is 5-foot-0 and weighs 170 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes.

Vickers may have a condition that impairs her ability to return to safety without assistance.

Anybody who sees Vickers is asked to call Clarksville police at 931-645-8477 or 1-800-824-3463 (TBI-FIND).