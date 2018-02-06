CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Clarksville Police Department have canceled a Silver Alert after a missing man with Alzheimer's was found safe.
Donald Wilson, 87, was reported missing by his wife around noon Tuesday. She said she left the house but Donald was not there when she returned.
Mr. Wilson has Alzheimer’s and his spouse believes he left the residence of foot. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow Columbia jacket. He may also be carrying a lime green bag. His spouse has no idea where he might be headed.
The last time he left, he took a bus to Florida and was located by Orlando Police.
Police officials said he was found safe at the airport and will be returning home.