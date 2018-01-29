Silver Alert Issued For Missing La Vergne Man

NASHVILLE, Tn. - A Silver Alert was issued early Monday for a La Vergne man who walked away from his home.

Andrew Liberty, 63, was last seen at his home on Sunnyvale Drive Sunday afternoon. Metro Nashville Police said he does not have a vehicle, and it is believed he walked away from his home.

Investigators said Liberty suffers from dementia, Alzheimer's disease, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

If you see him, call Metro Nashville Police Department at (615) 862-8600.