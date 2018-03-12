Missing Murfreesboro Man Found In Nashville

Mostly Cloudy
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Murfreesboro man who could be in danger. Police said 36-year-old Josh Michael Londre was last seen at his home on Friday. He suffers from renal and liver failure and is in need of his medication.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A Silver Alert has been canceled after a man reported missing in Murfreesboro was found in Nashville.
Josh Michael Londre was last seen at his home on Friday.
Police said the 36-year-old, who suffers from renal and liver failure, is now under medical care.
No additional details were known.