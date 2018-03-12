Missing Murfreesboro Man Found In Nashville

6:29 AM, Mar 12, 2018
2 hours ago

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Murfreesboro man who could be in danger. Police said 36-year-old Josh Michael Londre was last seen at his home on Friday. He suffers from renal and liver failure and is in need of his medication.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A Silver Alert has been canceled after a man reported missing in Murfreesboro was found in Nashville. 

Josh Michael Londre was last seen at his home on Friday.

Police said the 36-year-old, who suffers from renal and liver failure, is now under medical care.

No additional details were known.  

 

