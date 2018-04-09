Missing Murfreesboro Man Found

Fair
HI: 61°
LO: 39°
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing Murfreesboro man with dementia and other health issues was found.
Murfreesboro Police said 72-year-old Howard Wayne Patton was last seen Sunday at Sal’s Pizza in the North Thompson Lane area.
Officers were called to the scene after employees noticed that he appeared to be disoriented. However, he was gone when police got there.
Police were also called to a welfare check on Monday after he didn’t answer his phone. A Silver Alert was subsequently issued.
Officials later said that he'd been found. No additional details were provided.