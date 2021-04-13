Silver Alert issued for missing Nashville man with Alzheimer’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police have asked the public’s help in locating a missing Nashville man with Alzheimer’s.

Metro police said 81-year-old Robert Archer Jr. was last seen at his Autumnwood Drive home Monday at 9:30 p.m. His wife reported him missing after he left in their 2007 maroon Chevrolet Avalanche with Tennessee tag 373WKY.

Police said Archer, who is retired, told his wife that he was late for work. His previous places of employment have been notified. He did not take his wallet or cell phone.

Police described him as a white man who is 5’8” tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has gray hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.