Silver Alert Issued For Missing Woman Suffering From Alzheimer's

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly woman with Alzheimer's.

Nancy Bass, 87, walked away at 10:10 a.m. Monday from Old Hickory Towers at 930 Industrial Drive.

She reportedly suffers from Alzheimer's Disease. Officials said she was wearing the same blouse in the picture with a striped vest.

Minutes after police issued the alert, the woman was reportedly found safe.