Silver alert issued for missing woman with dementia ends positively

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities often issue "Silver Alerts" to locate missing adults with health conditions who likely need assistance finding their way back home.

The latest alert was for 43-year-old Katherine Long, who was last seen on Sunday. The good news is that she was found today and is now safe.

According to Seiber, the last time anyone heard from Katherine was on Sunday when she was at her home in Lebanon.

Rick Seiber, Katherine's fiancé, described the fear and worry that quickly settled in, as this was not the first time Katherine had gone missing.

“I am, I really am but I also know she’s going to run out of chances and hopefully she’ll make it back but if she keeps this up one time, she may not make it back,” Seiber said. “And I just hope and pray that this is not that time.”

Again, thankfully that prayer was answered, and Katherine was found safe in Lebanon. Usually, the silver alerts have a positive resolution but not always.