Silver Alert Issued For Murfreesboro Man With Dementia

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Murfreesboro Police officials issued a Silver Alert for a missing man, who suffers from Dementia.
Clifton Stewart was last seen Monday driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, Illinois License Plate Q261795.
Stewart has dementia and most likely did not take his medication with him.
He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue cargo jeans, wearing glasses, a silver watch, and rubber bands on his left arm.
He was described as having a bald head and brown eyes.