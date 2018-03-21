Silver Alert Issued For Murfreesboro Man With Dementia

10:15 PM, Mar 20, 2018
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Murfreesboro Police officials issued a Silver Alert for a missing man, who suffers from Dementia.

Clifton Stewart was last seen Monday driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, Illinois License Plate Q261795.

Stewart has dementia and most likely did not take his medication with him. 

He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue cargo jeans, wearing glasses, a silver watch, and rubber bands on his left arm.

He was described as having a bald head and brown eyes. 

