Silver Alert issued for Nashville man with Alzheimer's

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for a 68-year-old Nashville man with Alzheimer's Disease.

Metro Police say Sigurd Barbee was last seen at his group home on Rural Hill Road Monday afternoon.

Barbee doesn't have a cell phone and didn't take his wallet or ID.

Police believe Barbee left the home on foot.

He has only been there for a short time and likely doesn't know his way back.

Anyone seeing Barbee or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.