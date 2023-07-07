Silver Alert issued for teen who shot family pet before running into woods

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are searching for a teen who shot and killed a family pet inside his home Thursday morning before running into a wooded area.

Hunter Johnson, 18, has been identified as the subject of the Silver Alert and is described as a young male standing 5'9" tall, weighing roughly 198 lbs, according to Metro police.

The shots were fired at a home on Little Gem Drive in the Autumn Oaks area of South Nashville.

Metro police officers advise the public to not approach Johnson if anyone sees him. Instead, you should call 615-862-8600 to report his location.