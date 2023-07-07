Watch Now
News

Actions

Silver Alert issued for teen who shot family pet before running into woods

Hunter Johnson pic for web.jpeg
Metro police
Hunter Johnson, 18
Hunter Johnson pic for web.jpeg
Posted at 9:37 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 22:37:45-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are searching for a teen who shot and killed a family pet inside his home Thursday morning before running into a wooded area.

Hunter Johnson, 18, has been identified as the subject of the Silver Alert and is described as a young male standing 5'9" tall, weighing roughly 198 lbs, according to Metro police.

The shots were fired at a home on Little Gem Drive in the Autumn Oaks area of South Nashville.

Metro police officers advise the public to not approach Johnson if anyone sees him. Instead, you should call 615-862-8600 to report his location.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sunshine promo weather traffic

Good morning, sunshine!